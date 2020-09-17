STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM’s Delhi visit not related to Cabinet rejig: Sriramulu, Ashoka

Two senior ministers, R Ashok and B Sriramulu, on Wednesday insisted that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s visit to New Delhi has nothing to do with cabinet expansion or reshuffle. 

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

By Express News Service

The ministers, who spoke separately with media persons, said, “The chief minister is visiting Delhi to discuss the flood situation and to bring more grants to the state. Another reason for his visit is to inaugurate the newly-constructed building of Karnataka Bhavan in the capital.” 

When asked specifically whether the chief minister would expand his cabinet before the commencement of the legislature session, they feigned ignorance. They said Yediyurappa might accommodate those MLAs and MLCs who have helped the BJP in forming the government. 

‘Good news for docs’
Sriramulu denied that B Y Vijayendra who is the son of chief minister is interfering in the affairs of the Health and Family Welfare Department. He said the government has some good news for government doctors shortly by fulfilling some of their demands. “We hope medical officers will not go on strike,” the health minister said.

Will cooperate if  US consulate set up in B’luru: BSY
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said it has been a long-standing demand of the state government that the United States of America establishes its consulate in Bengaluru. During his virtual interaction with Judith Ravin, Council-General of United States of America in Chennai, the CM said the state government will extend full cooperation if the US decides to have its consulate in Bengaluru. The CM and the Consul General discussed various issues including cooperation in the space sector, enhancing trade relations between the US and Karnataka, and cooperation in higher education and research.

