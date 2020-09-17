STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Down with Covid, four of BSY’s ministers likely to miss session

Bommai is the fourth minister to catch the virus in the last one week.

Published: 17th September 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has tested Covid positive (Photo | ANI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just about five days to go for the start of the legislature session, four ministers in CM BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet, including Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, may skip the sessions, at least for the first few days, as they are undergoing treatment for Covid-19.Bommai, who tested positive on Wednesday, tweeted that one of the staffers at his residence had tested positive on Tuesday. “I too got tested and was found out to be positive. I have no symptoms.

I will be under home quarantine,” he stated. Bommai will not be available in the initial days to respond to the Opposition parties which are planning to take on the government on issues such as the DJ Halli violence and the drug racket. 

Bommai is the fourth minister to catch the virus in the last one week. On Monday, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj had tested positive and the next day, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah too was diagnosed with Covid. Animal Husbandry minister Prabhu Chavan tested positive last week.  

Will act as per docs’ advice: Minister

The four ministers will not be able to attend the proceedings for the first few days, or might even miss the session completely, as they have to be isolation for at least 15 days. Minister Gopalaiah told TNIE that he is admitted in Manipal Hospital. “I am under medication and recovering. Even after I fully recover and get discharged, I might be in isolation for one more week,’’ he said. When asked about the session, he said he will contact the doctors before attending it. “We have to be more responsible. I will go by the doctors’ advice,’’ he added.

The 10-day session will begin from Monday. Due to the ongoing pandemic, it is mandatory for all the legislators, officials and media persons to get a Covid-negative certificate. In the last few months, many elected representatives  including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Cooperatives Minister S T Somashekar, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Rural Development and Panchayath Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, Women and Child Development Minister  Shashikala Jolle had contracted the virus and have recovered from the infection. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar too had tested positive and recovered. 

CM to get tested before Delhi visit
Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will get tested for Covid-19 again, ahead of his Delhi visit, and his travel plans will depend on the results. This is because Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had attended a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, and had later tested positive, according to sources in the CM’s Office. During his Delhi visit, the CM is expected to meet Union Ministers and attend the foundation-laying ceremony for the new Kannada Bhavan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Basavaraj Bommai Covid-19 Karnataka cabinet
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp