Down with Covid, four of BSY’s ministers likely to miss session

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just about five days to go for the start of the legislature session, four ministers in CM BS Yediyurappa’s cabinet, including Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, may skip the sessions, at least for the first few days, as they are undergoing treatment for Covid-19.Bommai, who tested positive on Wednesday, tweeted that one of the staffers at his residence had tested positive on Tuesday. “I too got tested and was found out to be positive. I have no symptoms.

I will be under home quarantine,” he stated. Bommai will not be available in the initial days to respond to the Opposition parties which are planning to take on the government on issues such as the DJ Halli violence and the drug racket.

Bommai is the fourth minister to catch the virus in the last one week. On Monday, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj had tested positive and the next day, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah too was diagnosed with Covid. Animal Husbandry minister Prabhu Chavan tested positive last week.

Will act as per docs’ advice: Minister

The four ministers will not be able to attend the proceedings for the first few days, or might even miss the session completely, as they have to be isolation for at least 15 days. Minister Gopalaiah told TNIE that he is admitted in Manipal Hospital. “I am under medication and recovering. Even after I fully recover and get discharged, I might be in isolation for one more week,’’ he said. When asked about the session, he said he will contact the doctors before attending it. “We have to be more responsible. I will go by the doctors’ advice,’’ he added.

The 10-day session will begin from Monday. Due to the ongoing pandemic, it is mandatory for all the legislators, officials and media persons to get a Covid-negative certificate. In the last few months, many elected representatives including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Health Minister B Sriramulu, Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Cooperatives Minister S T Somashekar, Agriculture Minister B C Patil, Rural Development and Panchayath Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle had contracted the virus and have recovered from the infection. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar too had tested positive and recovered.

CM to get tested before Delhi visit

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will get tested for Covid-19 again, ahead of his Delhi visit, and his travel plans will depend on the results. This is because Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had attended a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, and had later tested positive, according to sources in the CM’s Office. During his Delhi visit, the CM is expected to meet Union Ministers and attend the foundation-laying ceremony for the new Kannada Bhavan.