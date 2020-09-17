STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New rules framed to curb flex board and hoarding menace in Hassan district

R Girish, the deputy commissioner, took a decision to this effect following increasing group clashes over fixing of flex boards and hoardings at prominent circles and commercial hubs in the district

Illegal hoardings

Representational Image

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: District authorities have finally framed new rules to combat the hoarding and flex board menace at public places in Hassan district.  

R Girish, the deputy commissioner, took a decision to this effect following increasing group clashes over fixing of flex boards and hoardings at prominent circles and commercial hubs in cities and towns in the district.  

As per the new guidelines, written permission from the officials of urban local bodies, city municipalities and town municipalities is a must before fixing of hoardings or flex boards at public places. The organizers should fix them at places selected by officials. Contents of the hoardings or flex boards also shouldn’t harm any community, religion, person or organizations.

Further, those who fix them have to take necessary precautions by installing CCTV cameras to avoid any untoward incident. Action will be taken against them if the hoardings pave way for any controversies or clashes.

Senior officials in urban local bodies will lodge a complaint in the respective police stations if violations are found. It may be recalled that clashes were witnessed after the tearing down of flex boards highlighting the serial Mahanayaka Dr BR Ambedkar in parts of Sakleshpur and Arkalgud taluk.  

People from different sections of society have welcomed the new rules to curb the menace. Manjunath, a senior citizen, said that a section of people have developed the habit of fixing hoardings only to get publicity. The police should take proper action following complaints from local authorities if there are any violations, he added.  

Fixing of hoardings at prominent roads, circles and commercial hubs leads to accidents and local authorities shouldn’t give permission to fix them at these places, said social workers Amzad and Jayashree.  

Girish said senior officials have been directed to follow the guidelines strictly and action will be taken against them if they neglect the rules.

