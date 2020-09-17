Recast Indian culture panel to include people from South India, urges HDK

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday urged the Union Government to reconstitute the 16-member expert committee, formed to study Indian culture over the past 12,000 years.

“It is very unfortunate that the expert committee does not have any Kannadigas or South Indians who know Dravidian culture. The committee does not even have a woman member,” the former chief minister pointed out.

HDK raises questions over study’s objectivity

Expressing doubts about the objectivity of the proposed study, he questioned, “Is it possible to conduct a fair and unbiased study of Karnataka’s culture and heritage without having Kannadiga representatives in the committee? How can we think of studying the history and culture of the entire country by keeping South Indians out?” He said the committee is full of those who appear to be having prejudices over culture, history and heritage, besides being fully occupied by north Indians.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily too questioned the very purpose and motive for constituting such a committee. “If there is any committee without representation from South India, which has always sustained the civilisation and culture of India, it means to say they are not genuinely interested to study,” Moily said.