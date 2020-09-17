STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yediyurappa: Rs 39k crore aid for agri, allied sectors

The Centre is also giving Rs 1,700 crore under Special Liquidity Facility under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to district cooperative banks, he said.

Published: 17th September 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa holds a meeting with Cooperative Societies Department officials along with all the Deputy CMs at  Vidhana Soudha

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa holds a meeting with Cooperative Societies Department officials along with all the Deputy CMs at  Vidhana Soudha. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the State government will give Rs 39,300 crore financial assistance for agricultural and non-agricultural activities under various state and Central government programmes this year.  

After launching a Cooperatives Department programme to provide financial assistance to people under different schemes, especially during the pandemic, he listed a number of initiatives taken by the State. He said under the Atmanirbhar initiative, a scheme has been announced for building basic infrastructure in the cooperative sector and Rs 4,525 crore has been allocated to the state for strengthening cooperative societies, he said. 

The Centre is also giving Rs 1,700 crore under Special Liquidity Facility under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to district cooperative banks, he said.A senior officer in the department said it is an ongoing programme and cooperative societies have already given out Rs 11,880 crore in loans, while urban cooperative banks too have sanctioned loans.

“`39,300 crore is the target for this year. It may even cross that target,” the officer said. The CM on Wednesday symbolically handed over loan and sanction orders to 41 people. The loan amount to beneficiaries varies under different schemes, the officer said. In the wake of the pandemic, the Centre has started many programmes under the Atmanirbhar scheme to provide more loans to farmers.

