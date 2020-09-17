STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yediyurappa to discuss Karnataka Cabinet expansion with BJP high command during Delhi visit

Asked whether he would expand his cabinet before the commencement of the legislative session, Yediyurappa said if the high command gave the green signal during his visit, he might do so

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be camping in New Delhi for three days from Thursday to discuss various issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders of the BJP.

The Chief Minister, who was in Kalaburagi to participate in the Kalyana Karnataka Utsava on Thursday, told press persons before leaving for New Delhi on a special flight that he would discuss with the Prime Minister and other senior leaders the release of more grants to take up flood relief work, irrigation projects of the state, developmental works, opening of more COVID-19 testing centres and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Yediyurappa said he would also discuss the Cabinet expansion with party leaders. Asked whether he would expand his Cabinet before the commencement of the legislative session, Yediyurappa said if the high command gave the green signal during his visit, he might do so. On inducting a representative from Kalaburagi in the Cabinet, the Chief Minister said it would depend on the advice of the party high command.

On releasing more funds to Kalyana Karnataka region for the development of this backward area, the CM said he has already released Rs 100 crore to the Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agriculture and Cultural Society and the government would release another Rs 300 crore shortly.

When asked on not establishing separate Secretariat for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region as was announced during last year’s Kalyana Karnataka Utsava celebration, the Chief Minister said that he is committed to his announcement but the ongoing crises were delaying the implementation of his promise.

