CP Yogeshwar for Deputy CM: Jarkiholi meets Fadnavis

Water Resources Minister hopes to oust his bete noire, the current DyCM Laxman Savadi 

Published: 18th September 2020 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

CP Yogeshwar

CP Yogeshwar (File Photo |EPS)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is keen to expand his cabinet, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is trying everything in his power to get a berth for MLC CP Yogeshwar and two other MLAs from his coterie. For this, Jarkiholi is using his good offices in Delhi, especially at the high command level.

It is no more a secret that Jarkiholi has met BJP National President J P Nadda several times in the past few weeks, and held discussions with many influential party leaders to get his work done. Sources said Jarkiholi is insisting that party leaders name Yogeshwar as deputy chief minister, to oust his bete noire DCM Laxman Savadi.

Sources close to Jarkiholi said, "The latter met former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in New Delhi for over an hour, only to take his help to realise the plan." Jarkiholi had resorted to Operation Lotus the first time, in an attempt to destabilise the JDS-Congress coalition government, only after holding a crucial meeting with Fadnavis. The Gokak strongman is unwilling to leave any stone unturned to get Yogeshwar into the cabinet.

However, Jarkiholi's close associates claim their leader met Fadnavis in Delhi to threaten the coalition government in Maharashtra by using his strong political links in the neighbouring state. While Jarkiholi claimed he had been frequently visiting Delhi on official work, his PRO said in a WhatsApp message on Thursday, "Jarkiholi, who was able to bring the coalition government in Karnataka down to bring BJP to power, has a strong hold in Maharashtra state as well.

A meeting between influential leaders Jarkiholi and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis today has created fear in the Congress-Shiv Sena coalition government.'' Even as the coalition government in Maharashtran is safe, leaders from the saffron outfit in New Delhi are making desperate attempts to destabilise the government. Jarkiholi and Fadnavis were closeted for an hour and discussed several political issues directed by BJP chief Nadda.

