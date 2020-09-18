STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa meets PM Modi after months, seeks nod for Cabinet expansion

At the end of the 15-minute meeting at Parliament House, Yediyurappa invited PM Modi to virtually inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 19

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After months of failed attempts and postponements, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. At the end of the 15-minute meeting at Parliament House, Yediyurappa invited PM Modi to virtually inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 19.

BS Yediyurappa also met Union ministers Prakash Javdekar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Dharmendra Pradhan over multiple developmental projects. Later on Friday evening, Yediyurappa is expected to meet BJP National President JP Nadda to discuss cabinet rejig and expansion in Karnataka.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, only Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar was allowed to accompany Yediyurappa during his meeting with the Prime Minister. While flood relief assistance, clearance for irrigation and drinking water projects were key discussions in the meeting, Yediyurappa also sought PM Modi's nod for a cabinet expansion in Karnataka. Further discussions will be held with Nadda.

It is to be seen if the BJP central leadership, in the absence of Home Minister Amit Shah who was discharged from AIIMS on Thursday, will approve Yediyurappa's plan to drop incumbent ministers to accommodate new faces with rejig of ministries or only allow additional induction to vacant berths.

"The Chief Minister appealed to the Prime Minister to expedite the release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund. The Chief Minister made a plea to revise the items and norms of assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund or National Disaster Response Fund for the current year itself to ensure timely and adequate financial assistance to the distressed people. He also urged the Prime Minister to declare Upper Krishna Project Stage-III and Upper Bhadra Project as National Projects," said a statement from the CMO.

Yediyurappa is also said to have requested PM Modi to take necessary action for early approvals and clearances for irrigation and drinking water projects including Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri Nala to utilise the precious water resources allocated to the state.

