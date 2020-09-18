Shhhh! Minister Sriramulu has a wish

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Minister Sriramulu has one wish. And doesn’t want anyone to know what it is. On a day when Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa landed in the national capital to discuss ministry expansion, Health Minister Sriramulu sought divine intervention to become Deputy CM.

Sriramulu, who was in Yadgir on Thursday to participate in the Kalyana Karnataka Utsava celebrations, visited the Durga Devi temple in Gade village.

When the minister visited the temple, he was told about the practice there that the devotees would write their wish on a chit of paper addressed to the presiding deity and hand it over to the priest.Sriramulu quietly wrote something in a chit and gave it to the priest of the temple, Mareppa.

It’s between me and goddess: Sriramulu

When the media asked the minister about his wish, he refused to divulge it saying “it is between him and the Goddess”. But later the priest revealed that Sriramulu’s wish was to become Deputy Chief Minister. There is competition for the post between many ministers.

Already there are three deputy chief ministers (Govind Karjol, Lakshman Savadi and Ashwath Narayan) in Yeddyurappa’s cabinet. According to Mareappa, when he met Congress leader D K Shivakumar about a year ago, he advised him to visit the Durga Devi temple.

After his release from jail, Shivakumar too had visited the temple before he was appointed as KPCC president. If Sriramulu becomes the DyCM, there would be many netas making a beeline for the temple.