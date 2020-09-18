STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Shhhh! Minister Sriramulu has a wish

Minister Sriramulu has one wish. And doesn’t want anyone to know what it is.   

Published: 18th September 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Minister Sriramulu has one wish. And doesn’t want anyone to know what it is.  On a day when Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa landed in the national capital to discuss ministry expansion, Health Minister Sriramulu sought divine intervention to become Deputy CM.

Sriramulu, who was in Yadgir on Thursday to participate in the Kalyana Karnataka Utsava celebrations, visited the Durga Devi temple in Gade village.

When the minister visited the temple, he was told about the practice there that the devotees would write their wish on a chit of paper addressed to the presiding deity and hand it over to the priest.Sriramulu quietly wrote something in a chit and gave it to the priest of the temple, Mareppa. 

It’s between me and goddess: Sriramulu

When the media asked the minister about his wish, he refused to divulge it saying “it is between him and the Goddess”. But later the priest revealed that Sriramulu’s wish was to become Deputy Chief Minister. There is competition for the post between many ministers.

Already there are three deputy chief ministers (Govind Karjol, Lakshman Savadi and Ashwath Narayan) in Yeddyurappa’s cabinet. According to Mareappa, when he met Congress leader D K Shivakumar about a year ago, he advised him to visit the Durga Devi temple.

After his release from jail, Shivakumar too had visited the temple before he was appointed as KPCC president. If Sriramulu becomes the DyCM, there would be many netas making a beeline for the temple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sriramulu
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp