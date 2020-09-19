STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Schools to open on Monday under Covid-19 shadow

Amid the Covid-19 surge, schools in the state are all set to reopen from September 21 for the current academic year.

Published: 19th September 2020 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 10:48 AM

students, uniform, schools

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Amid the Covid-19 surge, schools in the state are all set to reopen from September 21 for the current academic year. However, regular classes will commence only after the Union Government issues guidelines in this regard.Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Friday said schools will be open from 9 am to 12 noon and students can interact with teachers to clarify doubts, as they have been attending only online classes for the past tow months. Wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing will be mandatory. The admission process for classes 1 to 10 will be completed before September 30, he pointed out. 

Speaking to media persons here, he said schools have been directed to collect fees for only one term, based on last year’s structure. The DDPI and BEOs will look into any violations or lapses by school  managements and aggrieved parents can approach the BEO concerned, he added.“Children are curious to know when schools will reopen. But, on the other hand, parents are apprehensive about sending their wards to schools. The Education Department will address all the concerns of the parents”, the minister said.

On the trend of children from private institutions joining government schools, he said this is a positive development and assured that the government is prepared to provide all facilities to students. If private school managements refuse to issue transfer certificates, the BEOs are empowered to issue them in time to help children join schools of their choice, he said.

The Education Department’s Vidyagama and Sethubanda programmes, being aired on Doordarshan, have had an overwhelming response, which may have also prompted parents to rethink about admitting their wards in government schools, he felt.

