Sandalwood drug racket: Sanjjanaa Galrani’s bail plea hearing adjourned

Meanwhile, the bail petition of another actress arrested in the case, Ragini Dwivedi, will be heard on Saturday.

Police personnel escort actor Sanjjanaa Galrani to a hospital for medical checkup after she was arrested in the drugs case in Bengaluru

Police personnel escort actor Sanjjanaa Galrani to a hospital for medical checkup after she was arrested in the drugs case in Bengaluru.

BENGALURU: The Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases has adjourned the hearing on the bail petition filed by actress Sanjjanaa Galrani, arrested in connection with the Sandalwood drug racket.

She was arrested by the CCB her residence, a week ago.Advocates representing the actress, whose original name is Archana Manohar Galrani, had moved the bail application. When the petition came up for hearing on Friday, the court issued directions to send a notice to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) to file objections. The court adjourned the hearing for Saturday.

Meanwhile, the bail petition of another actress arrested in the case, Ragini Dwivedi, will be heard on Saturday. Along with Galrani and Dwivedi, the bail petitions of four other accused will also come up for hearing.

