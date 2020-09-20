STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'E-lok adalat' COVID-19 solution adopted by Karnataka earns praise from Supreme Court

After inaugurating the Mega e-Lok Adalat online, Justice Ramana, said that in Karnataka, 940 benches have been constituted in 30 judicial districts to settle over 1.33 lakh cases through e-Lok Adalat.

Published: 20th September 2020 05:36 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The techniques and methods adopted during the Covid-19 crisis will prove to be solutions for long-standing problems and e-Lok Adalat is one such solution which has the potential to transform the legal landscape of India by providing millions of people a platform to settle their grievances, said Justice N V Ramana, a Supreme Court judge, on Saturday. 

After inaugurating the Mega e-Lok Adalat online, Justice Ramana, who is the Executive Chairman of National Legal Services Authority (NLSA), said that in Karnataka, 940 benches have been constituted in 30 judicial districts to settle over 1.33 lakh cases through e-Lok Adalat, including pre-litigation and pending cases. 

Stating that it is necessary to ensure that e-Lok Adalats remain people’s adalats, he said that Karnataka has 17.59 lakh pending cases in subordinate courts, which is highest among Southern states. Effective e-Lok Adalats will reduce the stress on courts by settling cases at pre-litigation stage, he added. Pointing out that 60 per cent of the population lives in rural areas of Karnataka, he said that the district and taluk level legal service authorities must build infrastructure to take e-Lok Adalat to the people who have no access to the technology. 

Justice Ramana also appreciated the Chief Justice of Karnataka HC Abhay Shreeniwas Oka for taking up many initiatives during the lockdown and issuing several directions for the benefit of people, migrant workers and marginalised sections by initiating PILs. Chief Justice Oka said that hearing of cases through video-conference has been successful. 

