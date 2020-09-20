Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah holds meeting with senior Congress leaders ahead of assembly session

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah held a meeting with senior Congress leaders on Saturday evening.

It was held to discuss the party’s strategy to take on the BJP government in the upcoming legislative session, starting Monday.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Saleem Ahmed said that during the crucial meeting, party leaders discussed their plan of action.

“We want a detailed discussion on all bills, issues pertaining to the state, including funds we should have got from the central government, floods relief works and the Covid-19 situation,” Ahmed said.

Party sources said that at the meeting, they also discussed the stand to be taken by the Congress during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Monday.

“If the government proposes to cut short the duration of the session, the Congress will oppose such a move and we will not allow the government to pass the bills without discussion,” the sources said.

The meeting was attended by KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Opposition Leader in the Council S R Patil and former ministers.