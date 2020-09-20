STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mysuru City Corporation planning for the new cycle lane to facilitate cyclists

Mysuru City Corporation has sent a proposal to the Urban Development Department for the approval of the project.

Published: 20th September 2020 05:20 PM

File pic for representative purpose .

By K Rathna
Express News Service

MYSURU: If everything goes as per the plan, Mysuru city is all set to get cycle lanes on major roads connecting a radius of 10 km.  

The new cycle lane track has been planned from MS Jois Road (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) to Crawford Hall; Ramaswamy circle to Ashoka Road; Field Marshal Cariyappa Circle to Ramaswamy Circle; Nijalilngappa Circle on Vishwamanava Double Road and from New Kantharaja Road connecting to Ring Road.
 
People in good number are using cycles and the numbers have gone up after the launch of Trin Trin Cycles in the city. Extension of the cycle lane would benefit a good number of non-motorists in the city and will also be helpful to promote eco-friendly transport.

Mysuru City Corporation has sent a proposal to the Urban Development Department for the approval of the project.  The Directorate of Urban Land Transport will study the possibilities and submit reports to the Urban Development Department. Mysuru City Traffic Police will also inspect the stretches to understand the feasibility of the project.  

India Cycles 4 change challenge to inspire cities to implement cycle-friendly interventions, has also motivated MCC to develop cycle lines in the city. Under the challenge, the winning cities will be granted cash rewards. MCC official said that developing new cycle tracks will give the city recognition as ‘cycle city’.

Shyam Kumar, a regular cyclist, welcoming the proposal said that developing cycle tracks will be helpful to host cycle competitions.

However, A Nagaraj, another cyclist said that already existing cycle lane on Karanji Lake stretch (Lalithamahal Road) and near Cheluvampa park is not used by cyclists and creating more cycle lanes would only end up with them being occupied by roadside vendors.

