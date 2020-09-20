Torrential rains, floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Torrential rains resulted in record-breaking floods in Udupi city and adjacent places such as Alevoor, Puttige, Gundibailu, Kalsanka, Bailakere, Adi Udupi, Kinnimulki and Koodavoor among others. The flood situation forced the Udupi district administration to summon NDRF teams from Mangaluru.

Udupi DC G Jagadish has asked public in distress to call the control room number 1077 for any assistance needed in rescuing stranded people. So far, about 50 families stranded in the floods were rescued by NDRF personnel. They have been given shelter at temporary arrangements made by the district administration.

Teams of Udupi police, fire and emergency services department have been working overnight as soon as the situation went from bad to worse on Saturday night. The intensity of the rain increased on Sunday morning, bringing vehicular movement to a grinding halt in Kalsanka, Kaup, Kodavoor, Pernankila, Alevoor and some areas in Manipal.

A main road in Udupi city near Kalsanka area | EPS

Several shops in Udupi bore the brunt as flood water gushed inside and the items kept in the shops had to be shifted to safer places. The district administration sounded a red alert, anticipating heavy downpour. Swarna and Sita rivers are overflowing.

Three boats reportedly capsized in Malpe earlier the day. The fishermen on board took shelter in a rock in the middle of the sea. and were rescued later. Based on the request by State Fisheries Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari to Mangaluru district administration, NDRF team took up rescue operation of the stranded families in Kukkehalli and other villages situated close to the rivers.

Flood water entered the Sri Puttige Mutt in Hiriyadka village. Hundreds of cows at the Goshala of the mutt were shifted to safer places later with the help of local people. Due to overflowing of the Swarna River in Puttige village, the road connectivity between Udupi and Agumbe in Shivamogga district is cut off. Around 30 houses in Manai village near Hiriyadka are submerged. The residents are being shifted, sources informed.