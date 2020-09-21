App to collect accident data on the spot soon

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) mobile application is likely to come up soon which will enable collection of accident data on the spot. This will help in analysing causes of road accidents and help reduce fatalities. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), in-charge of the initiative, will be supported by the World Bank.

The National Informatics Centre will provide the software while IIT-Madras will design the application for usage. The pilot project will be implemented in six states -- Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

In Karnataka, four districts have been selected for the pilot project --- Belagavi, Bidar, Mandya and Tumakuru. Each district will have the Superintendent of Police as the nodal officer to coordinate the data collected. The app will enable the stakeholders such as the Police, Transport, Health, PWD, NHAI to use their mobile phones to collect accident data on the spot.

Most importantly, it will enable police personnel to enter details about a road accident along with photos and videos, following which a unique ID will be created for the incident. Subsequently, an engineer from the Public Works Department or the local body will receive an alert on his mobile device. The officer will then visit the accident site, examine it and feed the required details, such as the road design.

Data thus collected will be analysed by a team at IIT-M, which will then suggest if corrective measures in road design need to be taken. The Road Safety Authority will then implement the suggestions given.

A two-day Orientation and Training programme on iRAD App was already conducted by MORTH on September 7-8 in Bengaluru for the selected districts of Karnataka.

“The iRAD will have to be integrated with the VAHAN 4 server where all vehicle details are already in place. It will also be integrated with the SARATHI server to get the driver details. This will expedite the FIR registration and another litigation process including insurance.

The Health department’s 108 will also update on the victim’s condition after the accident through the app,” said Shivraj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Transport (e-governance & environment). In Bengaluru alone, as on August 31, 2,066 road accidents have been reported by the city traffic police, out of which 390 were severely injured and 409 people have been killed.