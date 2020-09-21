STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HD Kumaraswamy skips day 1 of Karnataka Assembly session, stays in resort near Hassan

Political leaders and media were banned from entering the resort after HDK reportedly directed the security to not allow anybody inside till their stay.

Published: 21st September 2020 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 10:12 PM

H D Kumaraswamy , HDK

HD Kumaraswmay. (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal P, EPS)

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: Despite the Karnataka assembly session beginning on Monday, former chief minister and JD(U) leader HD Kumaraswamy was seen staying at a resort with his family, near Hassan.

Kumaraswamy, his wife Anita, son Nikhil and daughter-in-law came to Hoysala village resort on Sunday. 

Political leaders and media were banned from entering the resort after HDK reportedly directed the security to not allow anybody inside till their stay.

Interestingly, the JDS leader visited Hassan with his family despite knowing that the Karnataka assembly was to start from Monday.

The health workers led by district family and health officer Dr Satish visited the resort, along with a mobile COVID-19 testing van and conducted swab tests for HD Kumaraswamy, the result of which came out to be negative.

Nikhil and his wife have visited different religious places and offered pooja on Sunday in the district.  

Sources said that Arkalgud assembly MLA AT Ramaswamy reportedly called HDK to discuss the alleged dictatorship of former minister HD Revanna in the district. 

It may be recalled that in a recent press conference, AT Ramaswamy took HD Revanna to task by calling him  a 'dictator' for appointing Honnavalli Satish of Arkalgud constituency as director of HDCC bank.

Ramaswamy also said that he will not take the responsibilities of party activities in future.

