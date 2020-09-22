New Gowda on block, Revanna’s son joins politics 

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: Another member of the Deve Gowda clan has entered politics, after he was unanimously elected director of Hassan district Cooperative Central bank. Dr Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of former minister HD Revanna, is likely to be appointed president of the bank, a post that was with his father for two decades. Suraj had also been unanimously elected member of the Holenarasipur taluk Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society.

For a few years, he had been active in the party, but without a designation. Interestingly, Suraj completed his MBBS in Australia, but isn’t practising. He campaigned for HD Revanna in the 2018 assembly elections and for his mother Bhavani in the ZP elections, and is popular in the region as a youth leader. There are speculations of him contesting from Holenarasipur assembly segment.