Proud to fight for farmers: Suspended MP Hussain

Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain, one of the eight Rajya Sabha MPs suspended on Monday, said he does not regret standing up for the rights of the farmer. 

Published: 22nd September 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 04:55 AM

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MP Syed Nasir Hussain, one of the eight Rajya Sabha MPs suspended on Monday, said he does not regret standing up for the rights of the farmer. He was among the MPs who raised slogans of protest and demonstrated before Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Rai Singh, for failing to follow House procedures over the passage of farm bills. The eight MPs — four from the Congress — were placed under suspension for one week, which means that they will not be able to participate in the House proceedings which conclude on October 1. 

Hussain told TNIE, “I take pride in fighting for the cause of the marginal farmer, who is the ‘Annadata’ of our country. The BJP government cannot get away by not following House procedures. They knew they were short of numbers as many NDA allies did not support the anti-farmer bills, and bulldozed them. As an elected representative, it is my duty to fight for the marginalised sections.”

“They can suspend me and throw me out of the Parliament, but I will continue to stand and fight for the farmers both inside and outside the Parliament,” he added.Hussain, after suspension, was later seen sitting in protest with the other suspended MPs near the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises in New Delhi.

