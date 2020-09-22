STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sandalwood drug case: CCB notice to stop Aditya Alva from flying abroad

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has issued a lookout notice for Aditya Alva in the narcotic drugs case to prevent him from leaving the country.

Published: 22nd September 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Minister Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya

Former Karnataka Minister Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has issued a lookout notice for Aditya Alva in the narcotic drugs case to prevent him from leaving the country. Confirming the news, city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told TNIE that the CCB has indeed issued such a notice. Alva is accused number six in the FIR, which was registered by the CCB at the Cottonpet police station on September 4 against 12 accused, including Sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi and others under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code.

More than 10 accused including Sandalwood actors — Ragini and Sanjjanaa Galrani — have been arrested so far. Alva, government employee Shivaprakash Chappi and alleged prime accused — Sheikh Faazil — are absconding. Faazil is an alleged close associate of an MLA and runs a casino in Sri Lanka. 

The CCB had raided Alva’s sprawling family property — ‘House of Life’ — in Hebbal last week and had allegedly seized some incriminating material from there. The son of former JDS minister late Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, Alva is known to organise high-end parties.

More from Karnataka
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditya Alva Sandalwood drug case Kamal Pant Sandalwood
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp