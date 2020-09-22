Sandalwood drug case: CCB notice to stop Aditya Alva from flying abroad

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has issued a lookout notice for Aditya Alva in the narcotic drugs case to prevent him from leaving the country. Confirming the news, city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told TNIE that the CCB has indeed issued such a notice. Alva is accused number six in the FIR, which was registered by the CCB at the Cottonpet police station on September 4 against 12 accused, including Sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi and others under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code.

More than 10 accused including Sandalwood actors — Ragini and Sanjjanaa Galrani — have been arrested so far. Alva, government employee Shivaprakash Chappi and alleged prime accused — Sheikh Faazil — are absconding. Faazil is an alleged close associate of an MLA and runs a casino in Sri Lanka.

The CCB had raided Alva’s sprawling family property — ‘House of Life’ — in Hebbal last week and had allegedly seized some incriminating material from there. The son of former JDS minister late Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, Alva is known to organise high-end parties.