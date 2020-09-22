Sandalwood drug case: Ragini, Sanjjanaa's  bail pleas to be heard on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Special Court for NDPS cases has adjourned the hearing of bail petitions filed by actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in the Sandalwood drug case, till September 24.When the bail plea filed by Dwivedi came up for hearing on Monday, Special Public Prosecutor CA Ravindra filed an objection, and submitted that the accused was an influential person and bail should not be granted at this stage as it may hamper the investigation.

The prosecution brought to the notice of the court that the accused has attended several parties in which drugs were supplied in the last five years and had also supplied drugs to others by procuring them from other states and abroad. The accused had tried to destroy evidence but there was digital evidence against her, the prosecution informed the court.

However, advocate Kalyan Krishna Bandaru, representing the accused, argued that the police did not have any evidence against his client but was trying to ensure that she did not get bail. Meanwhile, the court also adjourned the hearing of Sanjjanaa’s bail plea.