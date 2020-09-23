Bengaluru violence: NIA takes over DJ Halli riots probe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into last month’s Devarajeevanahalli (DJ Halli) and Kadugondanahalli (KG Halli) arson and violence cases.“A senior NIA officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police, along with his team is camping in Bengaluru in connection with the investigation of these cases,” the NIA has said.On August 11, a mob of over 1,000 people had set ablaze DJ Halli police sttion and the house of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy in Kavalbyrasandra, at the alleged “instigation of the Secretary of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Muzammil Pasha,” said the NIA.

The mob was “protesting against an alleged blasphemous post put out by Murthy’s nephew P Naveen,” the agency added. Three people had lost their lives in police firing.Based on the FIRs, which were registered on August 12 at DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations, the NIA has re-registered two cases (RC-34/2020 and RC-35/2020) dated September 21 under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code for unlawful assembly, rioting, attempt to murder, mischief by fire or explosion to destroy a house etc., the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act and

the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

At around 8 pm on August 11, over 1,000 people gathered in front of Murthy’s house. “The State Secretary of SDPI, Muzamil Pasha, had earlier called a meeting and directed the members of SDPI and Popular Front of India (PFI) to instigate the mob and incite violence.

The mob went on the rampage in DJ Halli, KG Halli and Pulakeshinagar areas; attacked and vandalised the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations and government and private vehicles, which were parked in the police stations. The mob also attacked the house of the Congress MLA before attacking the police stations,” the National Investigation Agency has stated.