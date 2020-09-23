Excise revenue dips, Rs 7,581 crore till August

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With zero revenue in April owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, Karnataka received Rs 1,549 crore less in excise revenue till August, compared to the corresponding period last year. Between May 4, 2020, and August 31, 2020, the State received Rs 7,581.80 crore in excise revenue, Excise Minister H Nagesh told the assembly, in response to a starred question on Tuesday.

During the same period last year, the State had received Rs 9,131.60 crore. Excise revenue stood at Rs 1,387.20 crore in May, Rs 2,459.56 crore in June, Rs 1,904.73 crore in July and Rs 1,830.31 crore in August. The fall in revenue is despite the State hiking excise duty on Indian made liquor in May 2020, after the Covid-19 outbreak: 17% per bulk litre for liquor sold at Rs 0-Rs 559, 21% for IML priced at Rs 600-Rs 1199, and 25% for liquor priced between Rs 1,200 and Rs 15,000 and more.