Sandalwood drug case: Kannada TV artistes grilled

BENGALURU: The Internal Security Division (ISD) police questioned two Kannada TV actors -- Abhishek Das and Geetha Bharathi Bhat -- in connection with the Sandalwood drug case on Tuesday.

Actress Geetha, who was questioned for more than five hours, told reporters that she has answered all the questions posed to her by investigators. “They had called me, since a person who was questioned earlier had my phone number. I answered all the questions and will appear before the police if I am summoned again,” she said.

“They enquired me about some parties and some phone calls and I have shared those details. But I have told them that I don’t attend parties,” Bhat said, adding that she had no links with any drug peddler nor is she in contact with the actresses arrested by the Central Crime Branch police in another case.

Another TV actress, Rashmitha Chengappa, who had appeared for inquiry in the case on Friday, said that the police had questioned her seeking more details. “I can’t talk about the case as it’s still under investigation. The police had asked for some information and I have provided it. They haven’t seized my mobile phone,” she said.ISD sources said that they had already questioned 67 people in the case over the last 15 days, with several others being issued notices to appear for questioning.

I was surprised to receive notice: Loose Mada Yogi

Actor Yogish, popularly known as Loose Mada Yogi, told reporters on Tuesday that he was questioned for over two-and-a-half hours by the police. “I was surprised when the police issued me a notice. However, I appeared for inquiry and shared whatever I knew,” he said. He clarified that he was not in contact with Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested by the CCB police, since 2013. “I don’t have many friends in the film industry,” he added.