STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Amid farmers' protest, APMC Bill tabled in Karnataka

Discussion on Land Reforms Bill today; Separate bill for BBMP to be tabled; Govt expected to face heat from Oppn 
 

Published: 24th September 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Yesvantpur APMC yard

Yesvantpur APMC yard

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as farmer groups protest against it, the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The bill seeks to replace an ordinance passed by the Karnataka cabinet in May, and is expected to face severe heat from the Opposition. 

Thursday’s session is set to be an intense sitting with the Land Reforms Act (Second Amendment) Bill to be discussed. Revenue Minister R Ashoka’s attempt on the second consecutive day to get the bill approved was stalled by the Opposition, and both controversial bills will be taken up for discussion on Thursday.
The House approved nine bills on Wednesday, including the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020, that allows delimitation of BBMP wards to 250.

“A separate bill for BBMP will be tabled in the House that will include intricacies of how the wards will be divided, administrative authority, area, population etc,” said JC Madhuswamy, Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister. After much debate on why the government was choosing the ordinance route even for non-urgent decisions, the Industries (Facilitation) Act was passed. 

Stone Crushers (Amendment) Bill, that allows extension of existing licences for up to 20 years, transfer of licence etc, Municipalities (Amendment) Bill aimed at establishing ‘neighbourhood groups, area sabhas and ward committees with specified powers for decentralisation at municipal corporation level (other than Bengaluru), State Open University Bill to extend income-tax exemptions, Civil Services Bill aimed at prohibiting absorption of public sector employees into government services, Loyakukta Amendment Bill for speedy disposal of pending complaints, Town and Country Planning were passed in the Assembly on Thursday. An amendment suggested to the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases bill by Congress’ HK Patil was rejected by the government and Speaker after the bill replaced the ordinance. 

Bills passed

  •  Karnataka Lokayukta (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 
  • Karnataka Town and Country planning (second amendment) bill, 2020
  •  Karnataka State Civil Services (Prohibition of absorption of the services of the employees of establishments in Public Sector into public service) Bill 2020 
  •  Karnataka State Open University (Amendment) Bill 2020
  • Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Bill, 2020 
  • Karnataka Industries (Facilitation) (Amendment) Bill, 2020
  •  K’taka Municipalities (Amendment) Bill
More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APMC Bill Karnataka farmers protest
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp