STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 death toll in Hassan as 13 succumb to virus

According to the district health and family welfare officer Dr Satish Kumar, there were 419 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the tally to 14687

Published: 24th September 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Hassan district saw the highest single-day spike in the COVID-19 toll on Thursday with 13 deaths. A total of 289 persons including 108 in Hassan taluk alone have died of COVID-19 in the district so far.

According to the district health and family welfare officer Dr Satish Kumar, there were 419 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the tally to 14687.   

49 patients have been shifted to different intensive care units at designated COVID hospitals. Hassan taluk stands first with 6187 cases followed by 1988 in Channarayapatna, 1863 in Arsikere, 1402 in Arsikere, 1083 in Holenarasipur, 1039 in Belur and 511 in Alur.  11,815 persons have been discharged from the hospital after recovery and 2583 cases are active, he added.  

Expressing deep concern over the rising cases in the district, the deputy commissioner R Girish has directed the police department to impose a fine on those not wearing masks at public places. The DC also asked officials of local urban bodies to come up with programmes to create awareness among the public in this regard.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hassan COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp