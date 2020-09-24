Biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 death toll in Hassan as 13 succumb to virus

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Hassan district saw the highest single-day spike in the COVID-19 toll on Thursday with 13 deaths. A total of 289 persons including 108 in Hassan taluk alone have died of COVID-19 in the district so far.

According to the district health and family welfare officer Dr Satish Kumar, there were 419 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the tally to 14687.

49 patients have been shifted to different intensive care units at designated COVID hospitals. Hassan taluk stands first with 6187 cases followed by 1988 in Channarayapatna, 1863 in Arsikere, 1402 in Arsikere, 1083 in Holenarasipur, 1039 in Belur and 511 in Alur. 11,815 persons have been discharged from the hospital after recovery and 2583 cases are active, he added.

Expressing deep concern over the rising cases in the district, the deputy commissioner R Girish has directed the police department to impose a fine on those not wearing masks at public places. The DC also asked officials of local urban bodies to come up with programmes to create awareness among the public in this regard.