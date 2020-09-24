Chikballapur Medical College to be built in two years, prices of nearby land hit roof

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: The construction of the Chikballapur Government Medical College will be completed in two years and it will have all modern technologies, said Chikballapur Deputy Commissioner R Latha.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the Deputy Commissioner R Latha said construction work for the government medical college in Aruru village of Chikballapur is in full swing.

The contractor has been asked to complete the work within the stipulated period. Accordingly, it is under progress with maximum workforce and machinery.

Giving details of the land, the deputy commissioner said 59 acres and 29 guntas have been allotted for the medical college at an estimated cost of Rs 610 crores.

Latha said admissions are proposed to be taken up in the next academic year and classes will commence in the existing VTU Centre. Later, classes will be shifted to the new block and the final call in this regard will be taken after a meeting with the Medical Education and district in charge Minister K Sudhakar.

The Deputy Commissioner also said once the medical college is set up, it will be a boon for the entire Chikballapur district. Besides, the surrounding districts of Kolar, Bengaluru Rural and even Andhra Pradesh's neighbouring district will improve.

According to sources, the land value in the surrounding Aruru village has hit the roof. None of the farmers are interested in selling their land following the decision to set up a medical college in the area. Some farmers who have land on the main road plan to construct accommodation with all facilities for students.

Meanwhile, several businessmen have approached owners to allot them land on a lease basis to build hotels and PG centres for the students.