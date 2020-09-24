Congress to move no-confidence motion against Yediyurappa govt, BJP confident of majority

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah issued a no-confidence motion notice against the BS Yediyurappa government in the legislative assembly on Thursday. Siddaramiah demanded the resignation of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his ministers.

Speaker Vishveshwara Kageri accepted the notice under section 167 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly and said he will give time to discuss it before the session concludes on Saturday.

Siddaramiah said people have lost trust in the government. "There is no confidence in ministers too. They do not have any right to continue. This has to be taken on priority. The CM and his ministers should resign and go home," he demanded.

Revenue Minister R Ashok who was present at the time said the government will not fall just because Siddaramiah wants it. "They do not have a mandate to form a government. In fact, their MLAs who did not trust them left and came to our party. We do not know how many more are coming this side. We can prove our majority anytime. JDS which formed the government in coalition are now telling how Congress cheated and backstabbed them. Siddaramiah does not have a majority," he said.

Siddaramiah, however, said they are confident now as some BJP members are supporting the Congress. These BJP members will vote against the government, he said.



Congress MLA and Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman HK Patil said once the no-confidence motion is moved, the government cannot take any major decisions including passing any bills that will have an impact on people across the state. The state government is trying to bring a Financial Bill (Supplementary estimate) bill, which cannot be taken up, he said.

The ruling BJP has 118 members in the 220-member house (including the Speaker and one independent MLA), while the Congress has 67 MLAs (excluding Narayana Rao who passed away on Thursday) and JDS 33 (excluding Sira MLA B Sathyanarayana who passed away recently). There are also two independents.