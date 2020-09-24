Karnataka HC seeks response on infra in special court for lawmakers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the government to file its response on the availability of public prosecutors and infrastructure at the Special Court set up exclusively to try criminal cases involving former and incumbent MLAs, MLCs and MPs.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the order in connection with the PIL it initiated suo motu, to constitute special high court benches to monitor pending cases against former and current members of Parliament and State Legislature.

The bench directed the government to appoint a senior police officer as nodal officer to assist the Additional Advocate General by collecting data of pending cases, when the special bench is set up.A secure room with internet facility should be provided to record evidence, the bench said, and directed the Registrar General to submit details within a week, such as the government order on setting up of the special court, the number of pending cases , including district-wise data, and details of high court stay orders if any.