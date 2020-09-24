STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sandalwood drug racket: Actor Diganth quizzed for second time

Police seek information on data collected from his mobile phones; questioned for 3 hours

Published: 24th September 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Kannada film actor Diganth Manchale

Kannada film actor Diganth Manchale. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police probing the Sandalwood drug racket questioned actor Diganth for the second time on Wednesday. Sources said the actor was summoned to be questioned over the digital evidence the police have gathered from his mobile phones.Diganth, who was on the sets of a film, was summoned by the police on Wednesday morning. Soon, the actor rushed to the CCB office in Chamarajpet and appeared before the investigation officer. He was questioned for three hours.

Speaking to reporters after the enquiry, the actor said that he is not supposed to reveal any information as the case was still under investigation. “I have come here as the police had summoned me. I will appear again if they call me,” he added. Sources said the actor was summoned for the second time as they needed some information regarding that digital evidence they had gathered from his phone. “His phone was seized as part of the enquiry when he had appeared for the first time and the cyber forensic experts had retrieved data, including photos of some parties from his phone,” an official said.

Bail hearing today
The Special Court for NDPS cases will hear the bail petitions filed by actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, on Thursday. The prosecution will have to present its arguments against Dwivedi’s bail plea, while it has to file objections against Galrani’s plea. Both the actresses are lodged at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara currently. Meanwhile, the Internal Security Division police have continued their probe in another drug case. Four people, including TV serial actors, were questioned by the ISD officials in connection with the ongoing probe, on Wednesday.

Peddlers held, drugs worth G3.3 crore seized
Bengaluru: The City Market police have arrested two drug peddlers and have seized narcotic substances worth Rs 3.30 crore from them. The accused allegedly sourced the drugs from Rajasthan. Rajuram Bishnoi (31), a resident of Magadi Road, and Sunil Kumar (21), a resident of Kumbalgodu. Both hail from Rajasthan and had moved to the city a few years ago. Police said the two were held after they received information that they were trying to sell drugs at the parking area of Metro station on Police Road. To avoid detection, they had concealed the contraband in a cloth bag. They had hidden the sachets containing drugs in the bag and stitched another layer on the cloth. “Investigations revealed that they were smuggling the contraband from Rajasthan,” police added.
 

More from Karnataka.
