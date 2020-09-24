STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Worst over for IT business as firms eye more deals, buys

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys had earlier announced a multi-year contract with a Brazilian firm, Vanguard reported at around $1.5 billion.

Published: 24th September 2020 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Wipro

Wipro

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite a substantial decline in profits the leading IT service providers witnessed in the quarter gone by ( April- June FY 21), the sector is headed for a strong comeback even as the overseas markets still remain challenged by the Covid pandemic. Industry experts expect tier 1 and mid-tier IT service companies to post a marginal growth in the range of 3-5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), although the revenues  as well as profits will nowhere be close to what was seen last year. The wave of lay-offs triggered by the pandemic in the industry is also likely to stabilise in the next few months, as financials improve.

Companies like Infosys, HCL Tech have already provided their revenue guidance for the quarter ended September FY21 and are hopeful of increased revenue growth as well as net profits on the back of strong deal pipeline and demand for digital services. The acceleration of digital transformation of enterprises catalysed by the Covid pandemic along with cost-cutting measures have brought back the demand for IT services, especially in the cloud, automation, artificial intelligence and remote working domains.

IT bellwethers, TCS, Infosys and Wipro, have been bagging large deals from overseas markets like the UK, US, Middle East and South Africa to help businesses undergo digital transformation, as warranted in the pandemic situation. Even mid-tier companies like L&T Infotech, Mindtree, Happiest Minds etc have reported a strong deal pipeline, even as the client base has not seen a substantial increase.

Bengaluru-headquartered Infosys had earlier announced a multi-year contract with a Brazilian firm, Vanguard reported at around $1.5 billion. The company announced that its deal size for the first quarter of FY21 stood at $1.74 billion. “Although the pandemic has led to a disruption in the IT industry and the deal size has been affected, the company still has a robust deal pipeline,” Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said. 

‘IT industry will return stronger than expected’
“There is a huge client traction in areas like automation, cloud services, cybersecurity, workplace transformation etc,” added Infosys CEO Salil Parekh during an earnings call.Interestingly, the valuations of smaller firms have also dropped significantly in a recessionary economic environment, leading to mergers and acquisitions in the sector. The cash-rich leading IT companies are eyeing opportunities 
to acquire smaller firms in the overseas markets in niche verticals for efficient client service.

“The IT industry will come back stronger than expected and some of the companies like Infosys, HCL Tech and even mid-cap firms may perform better than estimates. Even though verticals like Banking Finance, Insurance, Retail and Hospitality will remain affected, digital revenues will be a key to the IT industry alongside health, life sciences and education sectors. Smaller and medium cap firms may also do reasonably well because of their ability to clinch deals with lesser price valuations in the digital arena,” Pareekh Jain, an industry analysts based in Bengaluru, told The New Indian Express. 

resurgence
Wipro’s Q1 net reported a flat growth of 0.1 % year on year at Rs 2,390 crore
The company’s consolidated revenue stood at Rs 14,913 cr, a rise of 1.3 %
Infosys posted a net profit of Rs 4,233 cr in Q1
HCL Tech reported a 32% increase in the net profit for Q1

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT companies
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp