Mysuru comes up with plan to contain Covid spread

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru district, which registered the highest mortality rate after Bengaluru, has come up with an action plan to contain the spread of coronavirus in the coming weeks. This step comes in the wake of PM Narendra Modi expressing anguish over the increase in mortality cases in seven districts of Karnataka.

The district administration has extended testing time and will conduct a survey to track patients with blood pressure, diabetes and other health issues. It has appealed to the people to voluntarily turn up for tests.

Deputy Commissioner C Sharath said they held a series of meetings with the private hospital managements and have managed to arrange for 524 general beds, 357 oxygenated beds, 57 high death dependency units and 87 ICU beds. These hospitals have been requested to provide 100 beds equipped with oxygen cylinders at a trauma care centre in Mysuru, he added. The private hospitals have been directed to immediately upload the details of the patients who have been tested in private labs, he said.

Clarifying that the oxygen supply issue has been addressed by ensuring supply of 22 kl for Mysuru district from Ballari, he said the taluk hospital with 50 beds equipped with oxygen cylinders would be ready in 15 days which would help critical patients in taluks. Mysuru district has conducted 1.61 lakh tests, of which 21, 256 have tested positive. “We want people to share details for contact tracing instead of hiding it for various reasons like fearing home isolation,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Chandra Gupta has appealed to the people to cooperate with health workers and volunteers at the Covid testing centres and hospital. The police will register an FIR if anyone tries to abuse, attack or disrupt their work, he warned. He said that 32,000 policemen and their families will also be tested. Zilla Panchayat CEO Bharathi said that they have directed all teachers to undergo Covid-19 test.