STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Protesting farmers to block highways today

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Aikya Horata Samithi plan to block all highways across the state on Friday.

Published: 25th September 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Workers load vegetables on to inter-state trucks at APMC Yard in Bandipalya of Mysuru

Representational image (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Aikya Horata Samithi plan to block all highways across the state on Friday. This comes in the backdrop of the ongoing sit-in protest by farmers in Bengaluru since Monday against the passage of the ‘contentious’ farm Bills in Parliament and the state’s Land Reforms Amendment Act which was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The protest will continue till Saturday when the monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature ends. The organisers said there will be a ‘Karnataka Bandh’ on Monday as part of the national bandh call and all commercial and other establishments will remain closed. About 29 organisations including the Hasiru Sena, human rights organisations and Karnataka Truck Owners’ Association have extended support.

In Bengaluru, more than 2,000 farmers will stage protest at Mysore Bank Circle. Traffic around K R Circle, K G Road, Corporation Circle, Nrupatunga Road is expected to be affected till afternoon and heavy police deployment has been made to manage the situation.The organisers said that important highways leading to the city, including Ballari Road, Hosur Road, Kanakapura Road, Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, NICE Road and Tumakuru highway will be blocked till Friday evening. 

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Bills Karnataka farmers Protest
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp