Public throng Suresh Angadi’s residence to pay tribute

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While only a few members of the family of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi attended his funeral in New Delhi on Thursday evening, a large number of people thronged his residence here to pay their tribute to the departed leader. Angadi’s mother Somavva was inconsolable recalling her son’s struggles and how he came up in life, even as former Rajya Sabha MP Prabhakar Kore tried to console her. Kore described Angadi as a tall and affable leader from the state.

He was always eager to help those who came to him, Kore said, adding that his death had been a great loss to the state. Of the nine railway ministers from the state so far, Angadi was the one who had been able to get several major projects to the state, claimed Kore. “Angadi was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi on September 11. When I last spoke to him, he said that he would be in hospital for three days. He unfortunately suffered a heart attack on Wednesday,” Kore added.

The last rites were performed at Lingayat Veerashaiva Rudra Bhoomi at Sector 24, Dwarka, New Delhi. According to family sources, Swamiji Balayya Hiremath from Belagavi had flown to New Delhi to perform the rites. Angadi’s wife Mangala, daughters Spoorti and Shraddha, granddaughter Ridhisha and others were present at the funeral. Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, MPs Annasaheb Jolle and Iranna Kadadi, ministers Jagadish Shettar and Ramesh Jarkiholi also attended the funeral.

HE WOULD MEET ME BEFORE LEAVING FOR DELHI: MOTHER

Belagavi: Union Minister Suresh Angadi’s mother Somawwa was inconsolable after hearing the news of her son’s demise on Thursday. She repeatedly said that her son is still alive and will return soon. A teary-eyed Somawwa said he used to meet her every time before he left to attend sessions in New Delhi. “He built a house and a temple of Basavanna in a village. We imparted education to him in very difficult times and would buy new clothes for him. He built a school in my name too,” she said. —Sunil Patil