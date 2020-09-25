STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Public throng Suresh Angadi’s residence to pay tribute

He was always eager to help those who came to him, Kore said, adding that his death had been a great loss to the state.

Published: 25th September 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi’s wife Mangala and daughter Spoorthi meet his followers before the funeral | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While only a few members of the family of Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi attended his funeral in New Delhi on Thursday evening, a large number of people thronged his residence here to pay their tribute to the departed leader. Angadi’s mother Somavva was inconsolable recalling her son’s struggles and how he came up in life, even as former Rajya Sabha MP Prabhakar Kore tried to console her. Kore described Angadi as a tall and affable leader from the state.

He was always eager to help those who came to him, Kore said, adding that his death had been a great loss to the state. Of the nine railway ministers from the state so far, Angadi was the one who had been able to get several major projects to the state, claimed Kore. “Angadi was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi on September 11. When I last spoke to him, he said that he would be in hospital for three days. He unfortunately suffered a heart attack on Wednesday,” Kore added.

The last rites were performed at Lingayat Veerashaiva Rudra Bhoomi at Sector 24, Dwarka, New Delhi. According to family sources, Swamiji Balayya Hiremath from Belagavi had flown to New Delhi to perform the rites. Angadi’s wife Mangala, daughters Spoorti and Shraddha, granddaughter Ridhisha and others were present at the funeral. Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, MPs Annasaheb Jolle and Iranna Kadadi, ministers Jagadish Shettar and Ramesh Jarkiholi also attended the funeral.

HE WOULD MEET ME BEFORE LEAVING FOR DELHI: MOTHER

Belagavi: Union Minister Suresh Angadi’s mother Somawwa was inconsolable after hearing the news of her son’s demise on Thursday. She repeatedly said that her son is still alive and will return soon. A teary-eyed Somawwa said he used to meet her every time before he left to attend sessions in New Delhi. “He built a house and a temple of Basavanna in a village. We imparted education to him in very difficult times and would buy new clothes for him. He built a school in my name too,” she said. —Sunil Patil

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Angadi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp