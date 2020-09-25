STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

With excess renewable energy, Karnataka plans to sell power to other states 

Karnataka is on par with California when it comes to the generation and use of renewable energy, the energy department said.

Published: 25th September 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

dam, hydro power, NHPC,

Representational image

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is on par with California when it comes to the generation and use of renewable energy, the energy department said. However, to ensure that the generated energy is stored and utilised, the state energy department held a virtual meeting with California Energy Commissioner on Wednesday. “The meeting was about the areas where we can collaborate to share our knowledge and resources,” additional chief secretary of the energy department Mahendra Jain told TNIE. 

According to records, of the total 30,063 MW capacity of power generated, 7,334 MW is solar, 4,823 MW from wind, 903 MW from mini- hydel projects, 1,731 MW from co-generation units and 3,798 from hydro projects. “A total of 49.6% energy is from renewable resources, excluding hydro. In India, Karnataka generates the highest renewable energy and this is mostly because of the 2,000 MW solar plant in Pavagada village in Tumkuru. The target set by Union ministry is 7.25% solar energy, but Karnataka generates is 16.80%. The obligation is to generate 17.85% green energy, but Karnataka generates 39.97%,” Jain said.

Department officials said around 36% of renewable energy is generated in California. Around 10 lakh solar panels are installed in California. Their goal is to reach 60 % by 2030. The California commissioner was referred to the State by the Central government. The state is now working towards benefitting economically from the initiative. “The Centre is working on making renewable power agreements shorter and penalising states for generating less than the set target. Karnataka will benefit as other deficit states will purchase from us. We can also sell the renewable energy certificates in the market, depending upon the market rate and earn from it,” an official said. 

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka renewable energy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (File photo | EPS)
SP Balasubrahmanyam Death: Hundreds throng singer's Chennai house to see him one last time
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp