Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani admits she’s part of drug ring: CCB

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The prosection representing the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in the Sandalwood drug racket, in its objection to granting bail to actress Archana Manohar Galrani alias Sanjjanaa Galrani, has stated that she is an active member of a drugs syndicate and has amassed huge wealth, and has been living a life of ‘ultra-luxury’.The prosecution, which has filed its objections to granting her bail, stated that the accused, including Galrani, who arranged parties at star hotels, pubs and music parties at farmhouses, procured drugs from Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, AP, and even from foreign countries and sold them to the invitees. “They used to entice guests to take part in those parties by engaging film stars.

The petitioner was well aware of the offence and she also played an active role in it. She attracted rich people to the parties in which drugs were sold and consumed,” the prosecution submitted.“During interrogation, the petitioner was confronted with all other accused and she has explained her role. She has also revealed her involvement in procuring drugs, financial transactions and her instructions to other accused. She had direct contact with drug peddlers all over the country and abroad,” the prosection said.

The objections also revealed that Galrani and her close friend Rahul Thonse were part of a WhatsApp group in which there were other members who used to party consuming drugs and she deleted the WhatsApp group after Thonse’s arrest. “The petitioner has refused to cooperate with the investigation and refused to provide samples for medical tests. She has not shared the SIM card details of her phone,” the prosecution stated, adding that the Investigation Officer (IO) has collected call records in which the petitioner is in contact with various drug peddlers.

Also, Galrani allegedly organised parties at her house and supplied drugs to the invitees and she also consumed drugs. She has also visited the residence of other accused from where drugs were seized. “The petitioner has amassed huge wealth in the illicit drug trafficking and has been living a life of ultra-luxury. She has nexus with persons having a criminal background and the IO has collected evidence regarding the same,” prosecution submitted.