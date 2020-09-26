STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani admits she’s part of drug ring: CCB

Objecting to her bail, the prosecution says actor leading life of ultra-luxury by selling narcotics to rich, influential

Published: 26th September 2020 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani hosted parties at her house and five-star hotels, says the CCB counsel. Ragini and Sanjjanaa’s bail plea is due for hearing next week | file

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The prosection representing the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in the Sandalwood drug racket, in its objection to granting bail to actress Archana Manohar Galrani alias Sanjjanaa Galrani, has stated that she is an active member of a drugs syndicate and has amassed huge wealth, and has been living a life of ‘ultra-luxury’.The prosecution, which has filed its objections to granting her bail, stated that the accused, including Galrani, who arranged parties at star hotels, pubs and music parties at farmhouses, procured drugs from Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, AP, and even from foreign countries and sold them to the invitees. “They used to entice guests to take part in those parties by engaging film stars.

The petitioner was well aware of the offence and she also played an active role in it. She attracted rich people to the parties in which drugs were sold and consumed,” the prosecution submitted.“During interrogation, the petitioner was confronted with all other accused and she has explained her role. She has also revealed her involvement in procuring drugs, financial transactions and her instructions to other accused. She had direct contact with drug peddlers all over the country and abroad,” the prosection said.

The objections also revealed that Galrani and her close friend Rahul Thonse were part of a WhatsApp group in which there were other members who used to party consuming drugs and she deleted the WhatsApp group after Thonse’s arrest. “The petitioner has refused to cooperate with the investigation and refused to provide samples for medical tests. She has not shared the SIM card details of her phone,” the prosecution stated, adding that the Investigation Officer (IO) has collected call records in which the petitioner is in contact with various drug peddlers.

Also, Galrani allegedly organised parties at her house and supplied drugs to the invitees and she also consumed drugs. She has also visited the residence of other accused from where drugs were seized. “The petitioner has amassed huge wealth in the illicit drug trafficking and has been living a life of ultra-luxury. She has nexus with persons having a criminal background and the IO has collected evidence regarding the same,” prosecution submitted.

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjjanaa Galrani Sandalwood drug case
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp