Amid walkout by Congress, much-debated Land Reforms Act passed in Karnataka Assembly

While the government maintains that the changes in the land reforms act will increase agriculture production, industries and exports, the Congress and farmers' groups are apprehensive of its impact

Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka Assembly (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid protests, sloganeering and a walkout by the opposition Congress, the much-debated Karnataka Land Reforms Act that allows non-agriculturalists to buy agricultural land in the state was passed in the assembly on Saturday.  

While the government maintains that the changes in the land reforms act will increase agriculture production, industries and exports, the Congress and farmers' groups who are protesting in Bengaluru since September 21 are apprehensive of its impact, especially on small and marginal farmers. Congress members tore copies of the bill before they walked out of the house in protest.

The government had earlier issued an ordinance to repeal sections 79 A (Prohibition on Acquisition of land by certain persons), 79 B (Prohibition of holding agricultural land by certain persons) and 80 (Bar on Transfers to non-agriculturists).

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the changes in the Land Reforms Act will not have any adverse impact on farmers and in fact will allow those interested in agriculture to take up farming, help to bring technology into farming and increase agriculture production.  

The amendment to the land reforms act was passed with a minor change from what was proposed earlier. The ceiling on land holdings will be 10 units for a five-member family and 20 units for a family having more than five members. The government had earlier set it at 20 and 40 units respectively.

During the debate, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the government will take all steps to protect the interests of farmers and anyone purchasing the land will not be allowed to use it for any other purposes.

Karnataka Land Reforms Act
