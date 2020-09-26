Farmers block highways across Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of a nationwide agitation against the Central and state government policies, which they perceive to be anti-farmers, members of a number of farmer associations across the state protested by blocking traffic on national highways as well as in cities and towns.

Around 1,00o members of farmer and Dalit organisations, who protested in front of Mysuru Bank Circle on Friday, blocked KG Road. BMTC buses and other vehicles were stuck in traffic for about an hour. When they continued to block roads, the police detained them.

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Aikya Horata Samithi had planned to block all the highways across the state. Already, farmers are protesting in Bengaluru since Monday against the passage of the ‘contentious’ farm Bills in Parliament and state’s Land Reforms Amendment Act.

In Mysuru, hundreds of farmers and Dalit activists blocked the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and many of them were detained, while similar protests were witnessed in other parts of the city and Mandya.