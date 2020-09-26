STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Opposition slams govt over GST compensation

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah says govt cannot borrow without limit and this will leave state debt-ridden

Published: 26th September 2020 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Led by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and former representative of state in GST Council Krishna Byregowda, the Congress and JDS lashed out at the government for failing to protect economic interests of the state. “It is a sadistic move by the Union government to compel states to borrow to offset GST compensation losses when they can raise resources without losing a paisa. The cess account of GST Council can be used to pay the states, but the Centre is shirking its responsibility,” Byregowda said. 

Siddaramaiah warned that the government’s move to borrow heavily will leave the state debt-ridden. “People of Karnataka have given you 25 MPs, for what? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who represents this state in Rajya Sabha, rejected the 15th Finance Commission’s recommendation to give special grants to Karnataka. We can’t simply borrow because we can. We have to worry about repayment too,” he said. 

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhu Swamy defended the government, saying borrowings to offset GST compensation would be repaid by the Union government through cess, but the state will fight for another Rs 7,000 crore dues. The Karnataka Fiscal Responsibility Act (Amendment) Bill 2020 was passed amid furore in the assembly.

Panchayat Bill passed
Amid opposition, the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill was passed on Friday. With this, the term of president and vice-president in panchayats has been reduced to 30 months from five years, the change in reservation status will be allowed once in five years, instead of 10 years now, and the number of days liquor shops should be closed before panchayat elections has been reduced from eight days to two. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and former Speaker Ramesh Kumar objected to the amendments, saying it will defeat the very purpose of decentralisation. 

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST compensation Congress JDS
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp