Karnataka to get a river water index

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government is working on creating a water policy for the usage, supply and management of water, Dr P Somasekar Rao, director, technical, Advanced Centre for Integrated Water Resource Management, on Friday said. He said it will be on the lines of the solar energy policy.

Speaking at a webinar organised by BPac on Bengaluru, Rivers and the Water- Energy Waste Nexus he said, “The water policy is being created and the inputs of all stakeholders and all government departments have been taken. The policy will soon be placed before the government for cabinet approval and before people for their inputs.”

He added that the government was also working on developing a river health index, where the physical, biological, environmental and economic health of the water body will be checked. All the water bodies will soon be surveyed for the index.

S Vishwanath, trustee, Biome Environmental Trust, said that the government invests a lot on water supply but citizens get it at a cheaper rate. K Jairaj, retired additional chief secretary and BPac member said that there should be some kind of limit to the growth of Bengaluru as the city is rapidly heading towards a water famine.