SP Balasubrahmanyam had special bond with Kannada: BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the death of renowned singer SP Balasubrahmanyam.

“He had gained immense popularity through his film songs. His achievements in music composition, acting and anchoring musical programmes are noteworthy,” the CM said.

“He has sung over 40,000 songs in as many as 10 languages, including Hindi and all South Indian languages. He had a special bond with Kannada and Kannadigas. The legendary singer was honoured with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and numerous other awards for his contribution to the music industry,” the CM said.