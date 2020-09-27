Govt red-faced as Labour Bill fails to make it through Upper House

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an embarrassment to the ruling dispensation, the Labour Law (amendment) Bill which was passed in the Assembly, was not cleared by the Upper House on Saturday, the last day of the monsoon legislature session. The ordinance replacement Bill, which stressed on increasing the working hours of employees, was passed in the Assembly on Friday.

On Saturday, when it was taken up in the Council, the Congress and JD(S), which together, have more numbers, defeated the bill. While 26 members voted against the bill, only 14 voted for it.Sources said the Bill will now have to be sent back to the Assembly for ratification. But since the Assembly has been adjourned sine die, the government has the option of incorporating the Opposition’s demands and putting it to vote again or issue a fresh ordinance.