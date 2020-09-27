Karnataka’s Covid recovery rate up at 80.8%

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While a spike in the Covid-19 cases has been a cause of concern, the cheering news is that the state has done well in the recovery rate. The state’s total discharges as on Friday are 4,55,719 and the recovery rate is 80.81 per cent. It had fallen to 35.29 per cent on July 20. Karnataka is No. 4 in total discharges, with Maharashtra topping the list at 9,92,806 discharges, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 5,97,294 and Tamil Nadu 5,19,448.

Many districts in the state which were recording less than 60 per cent recovery rate are now showing a healthy 75-80 per cent. In July, Mysuru’s recovery rate was 33.5 per cent, while as on September 25, it has shot up to 80.8 per cent. In Ballari, the recovery rate was 44 per cent and now it is 84.2 per cent; in Dakshina Kannada it is up from 36.4 to 74.3 per cent and Bengaluru Urban from 23.8 per cent to 79.0 per cent.

The health professionals attributed the rise to the patients reporting symptoms at an early stage. “In the beginning, as people were scared, they would not come forward for testing until the symptoms aggravated. But now they come at an early stage. Many who are asymptomatic are also testing themselves as a precautionary measure.

And as we have more asymptomatic cases, their recovery is faster which leads to an increase in discharges and hence a better recovery rate,” said Dr C Nagraj, Director of Rajiv Gandhi Institute Of Chest Diseases.

He added, “Another aspect we have observed is that with no more sealing down of houses and sticking posters, people no longer fear social stigma and are taking the tests.” Dr Nagaraj said that as the treatment protocols have changed, they now have many medicines added like Remdesivir, which are helping in recovery.

He said that according to the new revised discharge policy issued on August 11, there was no repeat test required for asymptomatic people and they can be discharged after 10 days. It is the same for those with mild and moderate cases, provided they have no symptoms before discharge, he added. Dr Nagraj added, “As the home isolation option is available, many are opting for it and even recovering.”