UK salutes COVID-19 warriors in Kannada, Konkani

By Express News Service

KARWAR: The work of Covid warriors on the frontlines in India, especially Karnataka, is getting recognised and appreciated in countries as far away as the United Kingdom.

One such measure of gratitude was shown by the Great Western Railway, a private train operator in England, which took an unique path to wish and thank Covid-19 warriors.

The firm pasted large banner messages saying ‘The nation says thank you’ on its bogies in 116 languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Konkani and Hindi. The design feature was the brainchild of three teenagers -- Sam Smith, Sam Moorey and Ned Thompson.

“It is a special way to thank key workers for their incredible efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic,” GWR authorities said. Intercity Express train hosts this livery where ‘Dhanyavada’ (Kannada) and ‘Deu Borem Korum’ (Konkani) have been scribbled.