COVID-19: Mysuru’s JSS Hospital likely to start human trials of Novavax

Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru’s JSS Hospital is likely to start phase 2 and 3 trials of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Novavax.

The hospital consented to carry out the trial after Pune-based Serum Institute of India approached the hospital, adding another feather to its cap.

B Suresh, pro-chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSSAHER) told TNIE, “A proposal came from the Serum Institute of India to carry out clinical trials for Phase 2 and 3 of vaccine candidate Novavax. We have given our consent. The formalities are going on and we will start the trial once we receive approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research.”

The hospital was the only institute from Karnataka that was selected for the clinical trial of Covishield, a WHO-approved vaccine developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

The Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with Oxford University, supplied the vaccines to JSSAHER for trials, and the volunteers received their first doses as part of the phase 2 human trials in August.

30-40 cr people may need priority vaccination

The vaccination plan prepared by a group under Dr V K Paul, member (health) Niti Aayog and co-chaired by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has been sent to the PMO for approval. 30-40 crore people may need priority vaccination.