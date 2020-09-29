STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka hasn't taken decision on school reopening yet: State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

Karnataka government has not taken any decision regarding reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 29th September 2020 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Karnataka government has not taken any decision regarding reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, said State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday.

Kumar said, "We have not taken any decision regarding reopening on schools in the state yet. The government does not have any such plans to reopen schools at present."

"We are taking the opinions of Legislators, MPs, and concerned people. We will also have a discussion with education experts and institutions," Kumar added.

On September 20, the State government prohibited Class 9 to 12 students from visiting schools and pre-university colleges to meet teachers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the government, the students were earlier allowed by the education department after COVID-19 cases in the state had come down.

However, as the pandemic continues to rage the state, the state government felt it was not safe to call students to colleges or schools to meet teachers, it had said. 

