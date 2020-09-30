STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aadhaar-like property cards for villagers under Svamitva

Published: 30th September 2020 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 121 house owners from three villages and two hamlets in Ramanagara district will be getting Property Rights cards under the Svamitva scheme, which will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11.  Karnataka is one among six states selected under this scheme.  Each card will get a unique identity number similar to the Aadhaar card.

Svamitva -- Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas -- aims to address the challenge of lack of data by creating a geospatial database of all rural properties. It is a unique scheme to map residential land ownership in the rural areas with the help of drones. Under this scheme, National Survey of India along with Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department will do the drone survey. Following this, the Panchayat revenue officials will do a ground survey by visiting individual houses.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, L K Ateeq, Principal Secretary, RDPR, said till date there is no authenticated property certificate. “Now, using technology, a survey will be conducted under the Svamitva scheme. This will be documented and cards will be issued,” he said.In Karnataka, Seebekatte and MG Palya villages from Gopahalli Gram Panchayat, Basavapatna and two hamlets in Kalari Kaaval Gram Panchayat are chosen. All are located in Ramanagara district. Work is over and on October 11, cards will be issued. PM Modi will launch it from Delhi virtually, Ateeq said.

Explaining the salient features, Ateeq said each card will get a unique number like Aadhaar, thus preventing forging. Gram Panchayats will also get the exact data and can collect property tax accordingly. Tax defaulters can be identified. One cannot be outside the tax purview, he said.

“We aim to cover 1,950 villages by the end of March 2021,’’ he added.Official sources from RDPR said that having this card will also help when property is sold. The unique identity number will give data like dimension of the property, original owner, details like tax paid and also the exact location.Through the Svamitva scheme, the government hopes that property disputes and legal cases will be reduced.

In brief
Three villages and two hamlets in Ramanagara district chosen for launch event
121 households will get  Property Rights card
State government aims to cover 1,950 villages by March-end, 2021

