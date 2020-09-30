STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP, Congress, JDS gird up for bypoll battle 

In Sira, BJP banks on being party in power, Cong on familiarity, JDS on sympathy 
 

Published: 30th September 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

ballot box

File photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Preparations for bypolls in the two key seats of Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar are under way in the BJP, Congress and JDS. While the Congress has zeroed-in on former minister TB Jayachandra as its candidate for Sira, it is struggling to find a contender for RR Nagar. The BJP, meanwhile, is almost set to give the ticket to N Muniratna, one of the 14 disqualified legislators who helped topple the JDS-Congress government and bring the BJP to power. The BJP and JDS are yet to finalise their candidates for Sira, previously held by the latter. 

With the Congress and JDS struggling to find a suitable contender in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, the saffron party expects the election to be a breeze. The party, however, has one hitch — to convince its original local leadership to work with ‘Congress import’ Muniratna, especially when its earlier candidate Tulasi Muniratna Gowda nurses a personal grudge, given the ugly face-off between them since the 2018 assembly polls. 

In Sira, the Congress is putting up a united front, with various factions ready to work together for Jayachandra’s victory. “We have a strong candidate in Sira and will shortlist one for Rajarajeshwari Nagar soon. Failures of the BJP government will help us win both seats,” said Saleem Ahmed, working president, KPCC. The only probable candidate for Congress in Rajarajeshwari Nagar is the party block president. For the JDS, too, finding a real contender is proving to be a challenge, though it has former candidate GH Ramachandra.   

The BJP is banking on the convention of bypolls favouring the ruling party. “Sira has always voted either Congress or JDS, and neither have ensured drinking water projects in the constituency. We have already set up a Kadugolla Development Board — a long-standing demand of the community,” said N Ravi Kumar, MLC and BJP general secretary. 

The saffron party has been steadily deepening its roots in Tumakuru. The JDS-Congress alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls compelled local leaders of both parties — rivals for decades — to work together, causing resentment which the BJP is cashing in on. Golla/Yadava and Vokkaliga communities play a vital role in Sira, and the BJP candidate is likely to be from the dominant Vokkaliga community, as the Gollas have got their development board. 

While former candidates BK Manjunath and SR Gowda are hoping to contest, MLA Poornima Srinivas’ husband Srinivas, former general secretary of BJP OBC Morcha Thippeswamy from the Golla community, and S Shanmugappa are also lobbying for the ticket. Both JDS and BJP are said to be keen on approaching Dr CM Rajesh Gowda, son of former Chitradurga Lok Sabha MP C P Mudalagiriappa. Gowda is a close associate of Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah’s son and Varuna MLA Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah. 

The JDS, after losing its MLA, is hoping to ride the sympathy wave. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda was at the funeral of the departed leader, as was his grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. The party is hoping to give the ticket to the deceased MLA’s wife Ammajamma or son Satyaprakash, if it fails to rope in Dr Rajesh Gowda. 

More from Karnataka.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jds congress BJP bypoll Karnataka
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp