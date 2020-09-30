STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bypolls in Sira, RR Nagar on November 3

The  Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced assembly by-elections to Sira and the long-pending Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituencies.

Published: 30th September 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 04:02 AM

For representational purpose

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced assembly by-elections to Sira and the long-pending Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituencies. Polling will take place on November 3, while counting of votes is scheduled for November 10, 2020. The Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat has been vacant since July 2018, when former Congress MLA N Muniratna was disqualified along with 13 other MLAs for defection.

A court case alleging largescale electoral malpractice had compelled the Election Commission to delay elections and in March this year, an appeal filed by the complainant, BJP’s Tulasi Muniraju aka Muniraju Gowda, was dismissed clearing the decks for the by-poll. The Sira seat fell vacant after JDS MLA B Satyanarayana passed away due to ill health in August this year. The last date to file nominations for the bypolls to Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar is October 16, scrutiny on October 17 and last day to withdraw nominations will be October 19.

Council polls on Oct 28

The EC has rolled out dates for Legislative Council polls for four seats from Teachers and Graduates constituencies. The polling will be on October 28, and counting on November 2.

