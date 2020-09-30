STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka SDPI leaders detained for protesting clean chit to Babri Masjid demolition accused

They condemned the special CBI court's decision to acquit 32 top leaders including senior BJP leader and former deputy PM L K Advani and former Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi and raised slogans

Published: 30th September 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 07:48 PM

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Several Dakshina Kannada district leaders of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were detained by the Mangaluru city police for protesting against the clean chit to the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case on Wednesday. They were later released.

SDPI state secretary Aashraf Machar, Mangaluru city corporator Muneeb Bengre and several other district leaders were taken into custody while they were protesting in front of the deputy commissioner's office.

They condemned the special CBI court's decision to acquit 32 top leaders including senior BJP leader and former deputy PM L K Advani and former Union minister Murli Manohar Joshi and raised slogans.

It may be recalled that a special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted 32 accused for their alleged role in the demolition of the historic mosque in 1992 stating that there was no conclusive evidence against them.

